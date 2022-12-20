‘This is my art’ - Bobby Green issues statement on UFC Vegas 66 loss

Bobby Green is disappointed in himself following his loss to Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 66 this past Saturday.

Despite a strong start in the first round, Green found himself on the receiving end of a brutal left hand from Dober in the second round, which ended their ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded outing. It was the fourth time the ‘King’ suffered a (T)KO loss in his professional career.

In his post-fight comments, Green reflected on his performance.

“It f—ing sucks,” said Green said on his Instagram Stories (H/T Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie). “Sometimes s—t f—ing happens. I went out there and done my thing. I thought I was f—ing dominating, I thought everything was going smooth, and s—t f—ing happens. I can’t be mad at anybody but myself.

“Drew Dober, you’re an awesome f—ing guy,” continued Green. “Sorry if I let you guys down. This is my art. Hopefully you liked it, and I didn’t let you down.”

As for what happens next, Green expects to return to the Octagon soon.

“I will be back soon,” said Green. “Probably sooner than you think.”

The UFC veteran is 1-2 in his past three appearances. He started 2022 with a unanimous decision over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271. Two weeks later, Green accepted a short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev and lost by first-round TKO at UFC Vegas 49.

With the win over Green, Dober tied Dustin Poirier for the most KO wins in UFC lightweight history (8).