Report: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Philipe Lins UFC bout rescheduled for February

Heavy-handed Ovince Saint Preux is still facing Philipe Lins next, just at a different date. According to MMA Fighting’s report, ‘OSP’ is now scheduled to take on 2018 PFL tournament winner at UFC Vegas 69, in February 2023.

Originally meant to happen at UFC 282, in December of this year, the bout was cancelled when the Brazilian had to withdraw from the card for undisclosed reasons. Though Saint Preux did get a late replacement in Antonio Trocoli, the pairing once again fell through when visa issues prevented Trocoli from getting to Las Vegas in time.

In his last outing, Saint Preux (26-16) rematched former light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua and defeated ‘Shogun’ again, this time by way of split decision. The victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the 39-year-old, who had already lost by way of knockout to Tanner Boser and Jamahal Hill.

In a similar situation, Lins (15-5) will also look to put together a new streak after beating Marcin Prachnio via unanimous decision in his last outing. Before the victory, the 37-year-old was on a two-fight losing skid of his own, with a KO loss to the aforementioned Boser and a unanimous decision one to Andrei Arlovski.

Now, Saint Preux is expected to take on Lins at UFC Vegas 69, on February 18, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. So far, no official main event for the card has been announced by the promotion.