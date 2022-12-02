UFC Orlando loses Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas

Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas is off of UFC Orlando.

The UFC announced the flyweight fight was canceled after ‘a medical issue’ forced Cortez to withdraw following the official weigh-ins on Friday morning. Both women successfully weighed in at 125 pounds.

“Due to a medical issue with Tracy Cortez, her flyweight bout with Amanda Ribas has been removed from this weekend’s event,” the promotion announced in an update.

There is no word on the condition of Cortez at the time of this writing.

Cortez is 5-0 under the UFC banner. The Contender Series alum competed at bantamweight for her first two Octagon appearances, defeating Vanessa Melo and Stephanie Egger by unanimous decision. She returned to flyweight and earned two more wins against Justine Kish and Melissa Gatto at UFC Vegas 24 and UFC 274, respectively.

Ribas was hoping to return to the win column after losing a split decision to Katlyn Chookagian at UFC Vegas 54 this past May. The Brazilian fighter has alternated between wins and losses in her past four appearances at strawweight and flyweight.

With Cortez vs. Ribas off, UFC Orlando moves forward with 14 fights. The event is headlined by Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland.