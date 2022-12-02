Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora preview: The trilogy no one asked for

I’m all about seeing elite fighters in any combat sport fight as much as possible. They remain at their peak for only so long, so I would love to see them perform as much as possible. Perhaps that’s what Tyson Fury is thinking by taking a third contest with Derek Chisora... but is there really no one else Fury can fight? I understand it requires two sides to make a dance happen, but I would have been happy to wait a few more months to have the likes of Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk potentially step up against Fury. Instead, we’re getting a trilogy fight that no one asked for. At least it will be free, provided the viewer already has ESPN+....

Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora, Heavyweight

You’ll get the occasional detractor, but most would agree Fury solidified his status as the best heavyweight boxer in the world when he emerged from his trilogy with Deontay Wilder without a loss on his ledger. There hasn’t been anyone with his combination of size, power, speed, and technique in recent memory, perhaps not in the entirety of boxing history. You can find fighters with three of the four, even superior in perhaps one of those categories. But not all four categories. Hell, after being floored by Wilder with what appeared to be a killshot in their third contest, Fury stood back up and proved he had heart for days.

Despite Fury proving he doesn’t back down from anyone, heart appears to be the only advantage he doesn’t have over Chisora. He’s younger than Chisora. He’s bigger than Chisora. He’s faster than Chisora. Fury has proven impossible – at least thus far – to put away. Chisora has developed into a fan favorite thanks to his unwillingness to back down from his opponent, no matter who it might be.

Chisora has the same amount of KO wins in his career as Fury, so it’s not like he’s lacking in power. Chisora isn’t short on technique either, nor is he a poor athlete. Anyone with Chisora’s talent has a puncher’s chance in any contest they’re in, even against someone like Fury. It isn’t like Chisora will sit on his heels either, he’s going to take the fight to Fury, especially early.

Unfortunately, I can’t honestly pump up Chisora beyond that. We’ve seen this fight before... twice. The first contest, eleven years ago when both were undefeated, was competitive. It was a clear Fury win, but Chisora showed well for himself. The second fight, eight years ago, was one-sided, Fury completely dominating Chisora. Fury not only made great use of his length, but he made excellent use of his ability to fight southpaw, flustering Chisora. Ultimately, Chisora’s corner stopped the fight after ten rounds. Now, eight years later, when Fury appears to be at his best and Chisora appears to be on the decline, we’re getting the trilogy fight?

This fight is happening because Chisora is a likeable guy. He’s notable for his willingness to grab a beer with his opponents after their fight. What Chisora doesn’t have is a nice nest egg for him to retire to. Their last press conference was a clear indication that Fury has plenty of respect for Chisora. Fury is giving Chisora an opportunity for at least one last big payday. While there is something honorable to it, it’s also a fight no one cares to see.

Perhaps we get a major upset. Perhaps it proves to be an effective way for Fury to stay sharp as we await for him to step in the ring with either Usyk or Joshua. I don’t want to call this contest a complete waste of time as that’s incredibly disrespectful to Chisora and his career. But no one was asking for this. Couldn’t we have gotten something like Fury vs. Joe Joyce if we couldn’t get Usyk or Joshua? At least it would have been something new. As it is, unless Fury comes out and doesn’t take Chisora seriously, it looks like it will be another drubbing like we saw in the second fight... except more one-sided. Fury should be able to weather Chisora’s early attack and should secure a finish as the aging Chisora blows his wad in a hurry. Fury via TKO of RD4