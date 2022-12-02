UFC Orlando’s Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson reveals spending time in jail

If we’re talking about MMA fighters with a squeaky-clean image, two-time title contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson should be one of the list-toppers. But as it turns out, the UFC’s resident ‘NMF’ did some jail time back in the day.

Thompson spoke about it during this very wholesome Face-to-Face interview with upcoming opponent Kevin Holland. The conversation was about whether or not he would survive in prison.

“F—k yeah, he’d survive in prison. You might drop the soap a couple of times to make it by the night, but you’d be OK,” Holland said with a laugh.

Thompson then made the unexpected revelation.

“I pray that I don’t ever go to jail. I spent a weekend, one time. It was the worst. Just skinny dipping, man. They had cameras and we had no idea. There was girls involved. We ended up having to go to…

“They put cameras up, ‘cause someone vandalized the pool the week before. So they were trying to get us. I was, like, ‘I’m never going back!’”

Thompson and Holland will headline this weekend’s UFC event in Orlando, Florida. Co-headlining the event is a welterweight bout between former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and Bryan Barberena.