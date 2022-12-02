Jack Hermansson still wants to fight original opponent Derek Brunson after UFC Orlando

Should he defeat Roman Dolidze, Jack Hermansson wants to be rebooked against Derek Brunson.

Hermansson was expected to share the Octagon with Brunson in the original co-main event of UFC Orlando on Saturday. However, the ‘Joker’ lost out on Brunson after he was forced to withdraw because of an undisclosed injury. Receiving a short-notice replacement has become common for Hermansson, who has had several fights either changed or canceled in recent years.

“It keeps on happening, and I don’t know if it’s the fourth or fifth time in the UFC that I get a short-notice replacement, so bad luck,” said Hermansson at his pre-fight press conference (video provided by MMA Junkie).

As frustrating as that is, the No. 8 middleweight has found a silver lining in losing out on Brunson but gaining Dolidze.

“Both are southpaws, so that’s good, but I would say they’re quite a bit different, actually,” said Hermansson. “Derek’s game is more wrestling-heavy, Roman’s striking is very powerful. Roman is tougher from the bottom, as well, so there’s a few differences.”

A win over an unranked opponent may not move the needle for Hermansson, but he hopes it can still get someone ranked above him for his next appearance. That could see him rebooked against Brunson, which he would welcome.

“Derek is still there, so maybe that will be a good fight next, so we will see,” said Hermansson.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland is set for Saturday, December 3, at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.