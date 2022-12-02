Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3: How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora are meeting for a third time this weekend. Why? Who knows. There’s no sporting reason for the pair to have a trilogy fight. Both times they met before Fury blasted through Chisora. With both men closing on in 40s, the fight smacks of a pair of vets, and buds, looking to get a big payday before calling it a day.

The fight will be held for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title (the one belt Oleksandr Usyk needs to complete his belt collection — funny how he’s not the one fighting here, huh?). Despite the match-up being so odd, it’s still Fury and he’s still one of if not the top heavyweight on the planet. The fight itself will be worth watching to see who he calls out after he dispatches of Chisora. Will he give Usyk the fight everyone wants to see or will he call on UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, a fight plenty will want to see, but will probably never happen.

The fight is on UK time, live from Tottenham Hotspur’s home-ground in London. Check the times below, along with all the ways you can stream the fight.

Tickets

Tickets at the Tottenham Hotspur New Stadium in London, England are available here.

Bout Order

Main card (12 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

WBC heavyweight championship: Tyson Fury (c) vs Derek Chisora (ring walks expected at 4 p.m. ET)

WBA (Regular) heavyweight championship: Daniel Dubois (c) vs Kevin Lerena

Lightweight: Yvan Mendy vs Denys Berinchyk

Light heavyweight: Karol Itauma vs Vladimir Belujsky

Featherweight: Isaac Lowe vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti

Super featherweight: Royston Barney Smith vs Cruz Perez

Light heavyweight: Hosea Burton vs TBA

Live Stream

Fury vs. Chisora 3 will air on ESPN+.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

In the UK the event is available on BT Sport Box Office. In Canada the event will be streaming online via TSN.

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.