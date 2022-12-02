Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 3: How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

Of the two boxing trilogy fights that are happening this weekend, this is the one that is actually worth a damn. On Saturday night Juan Francisco Estrada will take on Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez for the vacant WBC super flyweight title. If their past two bouts are anything to go by, expect fireworks here!

It was Chocolatito who got his hand raised when the pair first met in 2012. That night he defended his WBA light flyweight title. The pair met for a second time in 2021. This time Chocolatito staked his WBA (Super) super flyweight title for a chance to win Estrada’s WBC and The Ring super flyweight titles.

What ensued was an absolute war, which broke records for the number of punches thrown over a 12 round fight. It ended in a split decision win for Estrada.

Since then Chocolatito has picked up a win over Julio Cesar Martinez and Estrada has beaten Argi Cortes. Now, all eyes are on the the Desert Diamond Arena outside of Phoenix to see who takes the rubber match and whether we will see a repeat of the incredible contest we witnessed last time around.

Tickets

Tickets at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ are available here.

Bout order

Main card (8 p.m. ET on DAZN)

WBC super flyweight championship: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez (ring walks expected at 11 p.m. ET)

WBC flyweight championship: Julio Cesar Martinez (c) vs. Samuel Carmona

Flyweight: Joselito Velazquez vs. Cristofer Rosales

WBC USNBC super middleweight championship: Diego Pacheco (c) vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna

Super featherweight: Marc Castro vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana

Super featherweight: Beatriz Ferreira vs. Carisse Brown

Super flyweight: Anthony Herrera vs. Juan Sequeira

Live Stream

Estrada vs. Chocolatito 3 will air exclusively on DAZN across the globe. Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

Pay-Per-View events are available to watch either live or on-demand. Events will be available to buy, and to watch, for 7 days after they go live.

