Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora 3 weigh-in live stream

Tyson Fury, the world’s top heavyweight, will look to make a buck this weekend in a fight that, on paper, does not pose any real risk or challenge to him. He’ll be fighting Derek Chisora for a third time on Saturday, after demolishing him back in 2014 and 2011.

But this is a fight where anything can happen, so we need to at least leave the door open that the 38-year-old ‘Del Boy’ could land a bunch that ruins Fury’s night (and his undefeated record).

Fury vs. Chisora 3 will be for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title. To compete for the title both men will need to weigh at least 224 lbs. Neither men are expected to struggle on the scales today, but both have shown a penchant for the dramatic over their careers.

So the weigh-ins are worth watching to see what kind of antics either Fury or Chisora are bringing to the table. You can watch the whole thing here, live at 1 p.m. ET.

Full results:

WBC heavyweight championship: Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora

WBA heavyweight (regular) championship: Daniel Dubois vs. Kevin Lerena

European lightweight championship: Yvan Mendy vs. Denys Berinchyk

Light heavyweight: Karol Itauma vs. Wladimir Belujsky

Super featherweight: Isaac Lowe vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti