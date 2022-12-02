UFC Orlando: Thompson vs. Holland weigh-in live results

The UFC is in Florida for a rare non-pay-view-event outside of the APEX facility. In Orlando, the promotion will be sending out Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Kevin ‘Trailblazer’ Holland to do the honours in the main event.

The welterweights headline a sneaky good card (compared to what we’ve seen in the APEX over recent months). The co-main for this one is former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos meeting Bryan Barberena. There is also a match-up between comeback king Matt Schnell and Matheus Nicolau. The main card also has a Tai Tuivasa appearance, he takes on Sergei Pavlovich. There’s also a pair of good middleweight bouts on tap including the surging Roman Dolidze meeting Jack Hermansson.

The prelim card has some intriguing tilts, too. There’s Octagon veterans Clay Guida and Darren Elkins (taking on Scott Holtzman and Jonathan Pearce respectively) going out for yet another battle. There’s also a banger, on paper, between Michael Johnson and Marc Diakiese. Additionally, there’s an interesting strawweight fight between Tracy Cortez and Amanda Ribas.

But of course, before any of these fights can happen the competitors must make it onto and past the scales at the official weigh-ins.

Those happen at 9 a.m. ET tomorrow and run until 11 a.m. You can get all the results right here, live.

Full results:

Main card (10 p.m ET on ESPN/ESPN+):

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena

Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. Matt Schnell

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Roman Dolidze

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Kyle Daukaus

Prelim card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

Welterweight: Nico Price vs. Philip Rowe

Strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Emily Ducote

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Scott Holtzman

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Marc Diakiese

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Jonathan Pearce

Flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Amanda Ribas

Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Genaro Valdez

Featherweight: Francis Marshall vs. Marcelo Rojo

Strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Istela Nunes