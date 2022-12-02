The Level Change Podcast 211: UFC Orlando, Oliveira turned down rematch

WELTERWEIGHT SHOWDOWN - Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland — DEC 3: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Florida at the Amway Center in Orlando, on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, with an exciting, much-anticipated 170lb Welterweightweight tilt between Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson (16-6) and Kevin ‘Trailblazer’ Holland (23-8).

In UFC Orlando’s co-main event, hard-hitting Lightweights go to war when Rafael ‘RDA’ dos Anjos squares off with the ‘African Savage’, Bryan Barberena.

Plus — we will be treated to a Flyweight scrap between Matheus Nicolau and Matt ‘Danger’ Schnell, as well as a top contenders Heavyweight brawl, pitting Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa against Sergei Pavlovich. The main card doesn’t stop there, don’t miss two Middleweight bouts — we will see Eryk Anders take on Kyle Daukaus and Derek Brunson vs. Jack ‘The Joker’ Hermansson, as all the above are on the main card of this UFC Fight Night Event! Tune-in for a stacked 15-bout event...

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!