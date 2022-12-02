 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Level Change Podcast 211: UFC Orlando, Oliveira turned down rematch

Episode 211 discussion: Charles Oliveira turned down rematch with Makhachev at UFC 283, Kayla Harrison’s team accused of cheating, Anthony Smith’s response to Conor McGregor, UFC Orlando preview

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 211

Anthony Smith replies to McGregor - 6:30

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/30/23485861/ufc-mma-news-interview-podcast-media-anthony-smith-conor-mcgregor-usada-fight

Larissa Pacheco reveals homophobic abuse directed at her - 13:41

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/30/23484767/larissa-pacheco-reveals-homophobic-attacks-pfl-title-win-kayla-harrison-million-dollar-mma-news

Oliveira turned down UFC 283 rematch with Makhachev - 27:15

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/29/23483727/charles-oliveira-coach-diego-lima-talks-ufc-283-islam-makhachev-rematch-emotional-stress-mma-news

Harrison’s team accused of cheating - 32:20

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/11/29/23484181/kayla-harrison-team-accused-cheating-during-pfl-championship-loss-larissa-pacheco-ali-pfl-mma-news

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 37:02

Mookie - Nurmagomedov, Anderson, Della Maddalena, Nzechukwu (3-1)

Stephie - Nurmagomedov, Anderson, Della Maddalena, Nzechukwu (3-1)

Victor - Pitbull, Anderson, Della Maddalena, Nzechukwu (2-2)

STANDINGS - 37:20

Mookie: 130-77-3

Stephie: 125-82-3

Victor: 113-94-3

UFC ORLANDO

Anders- Daukhaus - 39:27

Hermansson-Dolidze - 40:13

Tuivasa-Pavlovich - 42:28

Nicolau- Schnell - 45:16

RDA-Barberena - 47:14

Thompson-Holland - 49:18

UFC Fight Night ORLANDO: Thompson vs. Holland Fight Poster

WELTERWEIGHT SHOWDOWN - Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland — DEC 3: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Florida at the Amway Center in Orlando, on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, with an exciting, much-anticipated 170lb Welterweightweight tilt between Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson (16-6) and Kevin ‘Trailblazer’ Holland (23-8).

In UFC Orlando’s co-main event, hard-hitting Lightweights go to war when Rafael ‘RDA’ dos Anjos squares off with the ‘African Savage’, Bryan Barberena.

Plus — we will be treated to a Flyweight scrap between Matheus Nicolau and Matt ‘Danger’ Schnell, as well as a top contenders Heavyweight brawl, pitting Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa against Sergei Pavlovich. The main card doesn’t stop there, don’t miss two Middleweight bouts — we will see Eryk Anders take on Kyle Daukaus and Derek Brunson vs. Jack ‘The Joker’ Hermansson, as all the above are on the main card of this UFC Fight Night Event! Tune-in for a stacked 15-bout event...

