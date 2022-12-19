Betting odds: Who will hold UFC titles in each division by the end of 2023?

As we head off into the new year after several UFC titles changed hands in 2022, it’s hard not to wonder who will be sporting gold around their waist at the end of 2023. Well, bookmakers are now offering odds for each UFC division—with the notable exception of women’s bantamweight & women’s featherweight.

Out of all of the current champions (omitting Amanda Nunes), there are only three that are being offered up at minus lines. Surprisingly, UFC women’s flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko is not part of that group. Although she’s favored over the rest of her division to be champ at the end of 2023, her moneyline is trending at +125. The big faves include strawweight queen Weili Zhang at -120, lightweight king Islam Makhachev at -175, and then 145-pound chief Alexander Volkanovski as the heaviest betting favorite at -250.

For the heavyweight division, we’ve got Francis Ngannou favored over the field at +150, with former light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones right, behind him at +250. We’ve got a tie at 205-pounds with both Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev being listed at +250 a piece. There’s another tie going on in the middleweight division between newly minted champ, Alex Pereira, and the now former title holder, Israel Adesanya. Both are residing at the +200 mark.

For 170-pounds, former king Kamaru Usman is favored over the rest of welterweight to get his belt back with a moneyline of +200. Not too far behind those odds we have Khamzat Chimaev and the present champion, Leon Edwards, both available at +250 each.

After a strong 2022 calendar where he defended his bantamweight title twice, Aljamain Sterling is favored to walk out of 2023 as the king of the 135-pound hill. Following Aljo is both Henry Cejudo and Sean O’Malley trekking with odds of +350 respectively.

Deiveson Figueiredo is slightly favored to be the flyweight title holder heading into 2024 with a line of +250, but Brandon Moreno is close behind with a +300 underdog value. There should be betting odds for how many times these two will end up fighting, since they are moving towards an ultra-rare tetralogy match.

Check out the betting odds for ‘Who will hold UFC titles in each division by the end of 2023?’ courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

