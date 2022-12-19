PFL featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane doesn’t think Paddy Pimblett is cut out for the UFC.

Pimblett is 4-0 in the UFC since making his promotional debut last year, with two of his opponents already having been cut from the organization.

In his most recent bout, Pimblett faced off against Jared Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282. The fight failed to live up to expectations and ended in an unimpressive decision victory for Pimblett, with 23 of 24 media outlets scoring the contest in favor of Gordon.

Despite the UFC’s efforts to promote Pimblett as a potential future star and draw comparisons to Conor McGregor, former training partner Loughnane (26-4 MMA) doesn’t believe Pimblett (20-3 MMA) will ever crack the top 10, let alone win a championship.

“Paddy’s marmite, you love him or you hate him. I don’t think he did himself any favours,” Loughnane told Sky Sports News in a recent interview. “I’m just being brutally honest, I know Paddy, I like Paddy but he’s not top 10 material in the UFC. He’s not. Maybe he thinks he is but I really don’t and I know, I train with the top 10 UFC guys on a regular and I know the levels. It’s scary. The 155lb top 10 is insane.”

“It’s difficult to say because he just pulls wins out the bag as well,” he added. “He pulls chokes out of nowhere. He’s a very good grappler and if he gets you on the ground he will submit you. Great back attacks and really goes for it. It’s a tough one with Paddy Pimblett, he will win some and he will lose some.”

As for Pimblett’s next opponent, Loughnane believes the UFC will match him up with Michael Johnson, which is no easy fight.

“Who knows who they’ll give him next? I’m hearing Michael Johnson might be the case, all tough fights,” he said. “They’re not easy fights, especially in the UFC.”

Pimblett is expected to return to the UFC next year at the upcoming London PPV at The O2 on March 18.