Fights on Tap: Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya among 16 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

We have one more event in 2022, and it should be a good one! Up next is the cross-promotional delight, RIZIN 40: RIZIN FF vs. Bellator MMA, which goes down on Sat., Dec. 31, at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Hopefully, your New Year’s Eve plans include some festive fisticuffs. Before the year ends, let’s look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized 16 fights this week, and a former champion is set for her return.

Holly Holm wanted to fight in the first quarter of 2023, and she got her wish. The ‘Preacher’s Daughter’ will share the Octagon with Yana Kunitskaya at UFC San Antonio, the upcoming Fight Night event scheduled for March 25 at the AT&T Center.

The former UFC bantamweight champion has not fought since losing a split decision to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 55 in May. Her opponent, Kunitskaya, has spent time away from competition following her first-round TKO loss to Irene Aldana at UFC 264 last July.

UFC Fight Night — January 14

Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonça — bantamweight

UFC 283 — January 21

Daniel Marcos vs. Saimon Oliveira — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — February 4

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac — heavyweight

UFC 284 — February 11

Joel Álvarez vs. Zubaira Tukhugov — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — February 18

Lina Länsberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva — women’s bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — February 25

Erick Gonzalez vs. Darrius Flowers — lightweight

Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida — featherweight

André Muniz vs. Brendan Allen — middleweight

Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes — heavyweight

UFC 285 — March 4

Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — March 11

Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti — bantamweight

UFC 286 — March 18

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze — middleweight

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina — women’s flyweight

UFC San Antonio — March 25

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev — middleweight

C.J. Vergara vs. Daniel Da Silva — flyweight

Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya — women’s bantamweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 290 — February 4

Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf — lightweight

Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo — bantamweight

Diana Avsaragova vs. Alejandra Lara — women’s flyweight

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta FC 51 — January 18

Taneisha Tennant vs. Talita Bernardo — women’s bantamweight

Kristina Williams vs. Ketlen Souza — women’s flyweight

Serena DeJesus vs. Olga Rubin — women’s bantamweight

Claire Guthrie vs. Auttumn Norton — women’s bantamweight

Marisa Messer-Belenchia vs. Elisandra Ferreira — women’s atomweight

Katie Saull vs. Rayanne Amanda — women’s atomweight

Fatima Kline vs. Laura Gallardo — women’s strawweight

Tanya Nijjar vs. Sayury Canon — women’s strawweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 148 — December 31

Emrah Sonmez vs. Adam Meskini — featherweight

Hello Hernandez vs. Chasen Blair — welterweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 78 — January 21