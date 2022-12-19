Fights on Tap: Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya among 16 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
We have one more event in 2022, and it should be a good one! Up next is the cross-promotional delight, RIZIN 40: RIZIN FF vs. Bellator MMA, which goes down on Sat., Dec. 31, at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Hopefully, your New Year’s Eve plans include some festive fisticuffs. Before the year ends, let’s look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized 16 fights this week, and a former champion is set for her return.
Holly Holm wanted to fight in the first quarter of 2023, and she got her wish. The ‘Preacher’s Daughter’ will share the Octagon with Yana Kunitskaya at UFC San Antonio, the upcoming Fight Night event scheduled for March 25 at the AT&T Center.
The former UFC bantamweight champion has not fought since losing a split decision to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 55 in May. Her opponent, Kunitskaya, has spent time away from competition following her first-round TKO loss to Irene Aldana at UFC 264 last July.
UFC Fight Night — January 14
Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonça — bantamweight
First rep. by Diego Ribas of Ag Fight
UFC 283 — January 21
Daniel Marcos vs. Saimon Oliveira — bantamweight
First rep. by Gino Alva of El Comercio Peru
UFC Fight Night — February 4
Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac — heavyweight
Lewis vs. Spivac was already finalized, but shifted from UFC Vegas 65 to UFC Vegas 68, per Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland
UFC 284 — February 11
Joel Álvarez vs. Zubaira Tukhugov — lightweight
First rep. by KOIMeneroMMA of Eurosport España
UFC Fight Night — February 18
Lina Länsberg vs. Mayra Bueno Silva — women’s bantamweight
First rep. by Diego Ribas Ag Fight
UFC Fight Night — February 25
Erick Gonzalez vs. Darrius Flowers — lightweight
First rep. by MMA Island
Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida — featherweight
First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland
André Muniz vs. Brendan Allen — middleweight
First rep. by Diego Ribas of Ag Fight
Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes — heavyweight
First rep. by Guilherme Cruz and Mike Heck of MMA Fighting
UFC 285 — March 4
Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce — bantamweight
First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland
UFC Fight Night — March 11
Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti — bantamweight
First rep. by MMA Island
UFC 286 — March 18
Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze — middleweight
First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN
Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina — women’s flyweight
First rep. by Diego Ribas of Ag Fight
UFC San Antonio — March 25
Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev — middleweight
First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency
C.J. Vergara vs. Daniel Da Silva — flyweight
First rep. by Nolan King and Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie
Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya — women’s bantamweight
First rep. by Damon Martin and Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 290 — February 4
Chris Gonzalez vs. Max Rohskopf — lightweight
First rep. by Amy Kaplan of Fansided
Jaylon Bates vs. Jornel Lugo — bantamweight
First rep. by Amy Kaplan of Fansided
Diana Avsaragova vs. Alejandra Lara — women’s flyweight
First rep. by Danny Segura of MMA Junkie
Announced Invicta FC fights:
Invicta FC 51 — January 18
Taneisha Tennant vs. Talita Bernardo — women’s bantamweight
Kristina Williams vs. Ketlen Souza — women’s flyweight
Serena DeJesus vs. Olga Rubin — women’s bantamweight
Claire Guthrie vs. Auttumn Norton — women’s bantamweight
Marisa Messer-Belenchia vs. Elisandra Ferreira — women’s atomweight
Katie Saull vs. Rayanne Amanda — women’s atomweight
Fatima Kline vs. Laura Gallardo — women’s strawweight
Tanya Nijjar vs. Sayury Canon — women’s strawweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 148 — December 31
Emrah Sonmez vs. Adam Meskini — featherweight
Hello Hernandez vs. Chasen Blair — welterweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 78 — January 21
Michał Materla vs. Kendall Grove — middleweight
First rep. by Tudor Leonte of Sherdog
