Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna Mayweather sentenced to six years probation for stabbing woman

Iyanna Mayweather, 22, has been sentenced to six years probation after she plead guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (per Click2Houston). Mayweather, the daughter of famed boxer Floyd Mayweather, received this sentence as part of a plea deal with prosecutors in Harris County, TX.

Mayweather was arrested in April, 2020 after a stabbing took place at the home of rapper Kentrell DeSean Gaulden (also known as NBA YoungBoy). Mayweather has a child with Gaulden. The stabbing victim was a 35-year-old woman who also has a child with Gaulden.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and received hospital treatment for multiple lacerations on her arm.

TMZ reported that the incident occurred when Mayweather went to Gaulden’s house to confront the victim and tell her she was Gaulden’s fiance. In the kitchen of that home, Mayweather grabbed two knives which she used to attack the victim.

Gaulden was once charged with attempted murder. In 2017 he received a suspended 10-year prison term for pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. Since then he has also been accused of assault, battery and kidnapping.