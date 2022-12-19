Conor McGregor teases move to middleweight: ‘I’d be a big fridge’

If Conor McGregor’s latest Tweets are anything to go by, the former UFC two-division champion is headed to middleweight.

During Saturday’s UFC Fight Night main event featuring middleweights Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland, McGregor announced his intention to compete in the 185-pound division, claiming he would be in excellent shape and built like ‘a big fridge’ at that weight.

McGregor’s Tweets have since been deleted, but not before they were captured and shared on Instagram by MMA Fighting.

“I’m gonna give middleweight a got at some point 100%.” McGregor wrote in his first Tweet.

“I’m a big fridge at middleweight,” he added. “But hot like oven same time, ye know yourself, catch it on PPV. Don’t know tho. It be hard work. Those rounds against those middle/lhw, they were alternating fresh each round. I’ve put in psycho work doing this job over the years.”

McGregor’s comments come after the Irishman teased a comeback at welterweight while flaunting his new physique on social media. The Irishman reportedly gained around 30 pounds during his UFC hiatus, with head coach Kavanagh joking that he is now built like a gorilla.

McGregor is expected to return to the UFC next year, with Michael Chandler tipped to welcome him back to the Octagon. ‘The Notorious’ was recently removed from the UFC rankings, presumably due to inactivity, and hasn’t fought since his broken leg TKO loss to Dustin Poirier last July.