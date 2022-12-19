GSP on Karate Combat – Full Contact Karate League, & more | Video Interview

UFC Hall of Famer & former two-division UFC champion & actor, Georges ‘Rush’ St-Pierre, catches up with Bloody Elbow’s own Eddie Mercado, Fight Analyst, Author, & MMA Competitor.

This Bloody Elbow Presents Interview from our own Eddie Mercado includes discussions with GSP on Karate Combat – A Full Contact Karate League; where he offered his perspective as a 3rd dan black belt in Kyokushin karate, not to mention his black belt in BJJ, expertise in muay thai, boxing, & wrestling. He goes on to discuss various topics, including his fear of heights and rollercoasters, his love for paleontology, & finally being free from his UFC contract.

GSP holds combat awards including: Member of the Modern Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame; Rogers Sportsnet’s ‘Canadian Athlete of the Year’ 2008, 2009, 2010; ESPN’s 2010-2011 ‘No.2 Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World’, as well as being declared ‘The Fighter of the Year’ in 2009, by Sports Illustrated, the World MMA Awards, MMAPayout, Inside MMA, & MMAJunkie. He was also a Finalist in the ‘Best Fighter’ Category for the ESPY Awards in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2018. Spike Guys Choice Awards labeled him ‘The ‘Most Dangerous Man of the Year’ in 2010, & Black Belt Magazine awarded him the title of ‘MMA Fighter of the Year’ in 2008.

Since retiring from competition in 2019, with a respectable record of 26-2 (8KOs, 6 Subs, 12 Decisions), he has completely recovered from his bout with ulcerative colitis, and gone on to found a charity: The GSP Foundation, which aims to reduce bullying and encourage youth participation in sports.

Check out Eddie’s full and exclusive article on the interview right here on Bloodyelbow.com:

You can follow Eddie on twitter — @TheEddieMercado and you can find us @BloodyElbow. Check out GSP’s official twitter while you’re there — @GeorgesStPierre; & for more on the former champ visit — @GSPOfficial.com. While you are at it go over to gspfoundation.com and explore the amazing opportunities they are offering and learn about the tremendous work they are doing.

If you enjoy our variety of shows, please give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

For the audio broadcast of the interview, visit any of our aforementioned podcast platforms or click on our SoundCloud player below: