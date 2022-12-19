 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MMA SQUARED: Combat Wombat teaches Sean Strickland how to win an MMA fight?

Win or learn, as they say.

By Chris Rini
/ new
MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC Fight Night, UFC Vegas, Sean Strickland, Jared Cannonier, MMA news, MMA
MMA Squared, Chris Rini
Chris Rini

MMA Squared, Chris Rini, UFC Fight Night, UFC Vegas, Sean Strickland, Jared Cannonier, MMA news, MMA Chris Rini

Hey all, thanks for another great year of MMA Squared. I will prepare some year end best-of, worst-of cartoons as we cruise into the final weeks of 2022. Each year when BE prepares their budget I email the powers that be asking for more days of MMA Squared and in 2023 you’ll be seeing a couple more cartoons each month! Hell yeah. Thanks for watching and subscribing to my YouTube channel, buying my books through chrisrini.com or Patreon.com/ChrisRini I’m grateful for all the people who have supported my artwork, especially during a challenging year moving to a new country. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris

In This Stream

MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini

View all 368 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...