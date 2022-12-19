MMA SQUARED: Combat Wombat teaches Sean Strickland how to win an MMA fight?

Hey all, thanks for another great year of MMA Squared. I will prepare some year end best-of, worst-of cartoons as we cruise into the final weeks of 2022. Each year when BE prepares their budget I email the powers that be asking for more days of MMA Squared and in 2023 you’ll be seeing a couple more cartoons each month! Hell yeah. Thanks for watching and subscribing to my YouTube channel, buying my books through chrisrini.com or Patreon.com/ChrisRini I’m grateful for all the people who have supported my artwork, especially during a challenging year moving to a new country. Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris