UFC Vegas 66: ‘Cannonier vs Strickland’ | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon & fellow analyst Dayne Fox recorded for you on Saturday, December 17th, 2022, with a breakdown of the the last UFC event of 2022; UFC Vegas 66: ‘Cannonier vs Strickland’ — a now 13-bout Fight Night event which took place from the Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

“Forty-eight weeks ago, Charles Rosa and TJ Brown made the walk to the Octagon as the first pair of fighters to compete in the UFC in 2022. Saturday night, Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland wrapped up the year as the final tandem to step inside the cage, closing out a momentous, surprising, and electric year of action in the UFC. It was one final standout card at the UFC APEX before breaking for the holidays and getting prepared for what should be an incredible year in 2023. Here’s a look at what transpired...” h/t: UFC.com

Overall, this now 13-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet sub, and seven hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Alex Caceres, & Michal Oleksiejczuk. FOTN: Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green.

Official UFC Vegas 66 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | 7/4PM ETPT

13. Jared Cannonier (16-6) DEF. Sean Strickland (25-5) — via split decision (49-46, 46-49, 49-46)

12. Arman Tsarukyan (19-3) DEF. Damir Ismagulov (24-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

11. Amir Albazi (16-1) DEF. Alessandro Costa (12-3) — via KO (uppercut) at 2:13 of Round 3

10. Alex Caceres (20-13) DEF. Julian Erosa (28-10) — via TKO (left high kick) at 3:04 of Round 1

9. Drew Dober (26-11) DEF. Bobby Green (29-14) — via KO (left hand) at 2:45 of Round 2

8. Michal Oleksiejczuk (18-5) DEF. Cody Brundage (8-3)— via TKO (strikes) at 3:16 of Round 1

PRELIMS

7. Cory McKenna (8-2) DEF. Cheyanne Vlismas (7-3) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Matthew Semelsberger (11-4) DEF. Jake Matthews (18-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Said Nurmagomedov (17-2) DEF. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (10-3) — via submission (modified guillotine choke) at 3:50 of Round 2

4. Rafa Garcia (15-3) DEF. Hayisaer Maheshate (9-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-2) DEF. Bryan Battle (8-2) — via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

2. Manel Kape (18-6) DEF. David Dvořák (20-5) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

1. Sergey Morozov (19-5) DEF. Journey Newson (10-4) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Join us again for another episode of the '6th Round' next year! Zane will be back with his usual co-hort, Eddie, with hot takes, possible next fights and reactions for the overall event when we review UFC Vegas 67: 'Imavov vs. Gastelum' Fight Night on Saturday, January 14, 2023!