GSP reveals why he’s a ‘coward’ with rollercoasters, prefers dinosaur rides instead

Georges St-Pierre may have faced and beaten some of the scariest fighters in the world, but that doesn’t mean he’s actively seeking that adrenaline rush on his free time.

While a huge subset of fighters identify as thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies, the former two-division champion says those things don’t interest him at all. GSP was in Universal Studios this past weekend, and the MMA legend revealed why he’s scared of “extreme” things like rollercoasters.

“I’m kind of a coward with the rides,” St-Pierre told Bloody Elbow’s Eddie Mercado. “I’ve done a lot of extreme things in my life, but I’m the kind of guy that when I have free time I don’t enjoy doing this because I don’t like doing roller-coasters. I’m kind of scared, you know?

“I’m a little bit afraid of heights,” he said. “I used to be very scared of heights, now I think I get better with time on it, but I just don’t like it.”

St-Pierre, who has been open about battling anxiety, especially before his fights, says he doesn’t need the “stress” involved with thrill rides. The self proclaimed dinosaur nerd and paleontology enthusiast says he’d rather go to attractions involving those hobbies of his.

“I don’t like to have superficial fear. I have enough stress in my life, I don’t like to add more,” he explained. “If I have friends that like to do the ride, I like to watch them enjoying the ride. But to do it myself, it’s not really my thing.

“I like video, like Jurassic Park ride, stuff like that, it’s more enjoyable for me. Stuff that make me turn like I come out of a hurricane, it’s not really my thing. Like an adventure ride, that’s more my thing. And if there are dinosaurs, it’s even better!”

St-Pierre, 41, also says he’s finally free from his UFC contract.