Grappling Report: Full lineup for Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds team duel, Musumeci in BJJ vs Sambo match

The next Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds event will feature four teams of five grapplers representing B-Team, 10th Planet, CJJ Mexico, and Team Alpha Male; all battling it out for a $50,000 grand prize and the enviable status as the inaugural team champions. While the headline superfight between Urijah Faber and Elias Anderson was announced weeks ago, the full lineup for each of the four teams has only just been confirmed.

There are a number of big names in each team, with B-Team being led by ADCC veteran Ethan Crelinsten and Damien Anderson. 10th Planet also have their share of popular athletes, like Ben Eddy and Nathan Orchard, while CJJ Mexico has several competitors very familiar with the ruleset like Mike Diaz and Fito Rubio. Finally, Team Alpha Male have a pair of UFC veterans in Song Yadong and Michinori Tanaka.

UFC FightPass Invitational 3 saw an exciting absolute tournament take place, as eight grapplers battled it out for the $25,000 grand prize. In the end it was Mason Fowler who put on a flawless display in his first two fights to book a place in the final opposite New Wave’s Luke Griffith. After a tough match that went to EBI overtime, Fowler was declared the winner thanks to having the fastest escape time.

Nicky Rodriguez was originally set to compete in the absolute tournament but he was moved to the main event after Vinny Magalhaes withdrew from his match with Gordon Ryan. He performed better than many fans expected and even threatened Ryan with a toehold at one point, but ended up losing in EBI overtime. After the match, Ryan made an accusation in a post-fight interview that Rodriguez was greasing.

A new generation of champions crowned at IBJJF no gi worlds 2022

The final major tournament of the year came to a close last weekend, as the IBJJF staged the 2022 edition of the no gi world championships. There was a number of impressive performances over the course of the event, including from Dante Leon and Andy Murasaki, who both won their respective divisions. Gianni Grippo also showed up in a big way, as he defended his status as the reigning no gi world champion.

Roberto ‘Cyborg’ Abreu and Henrique Cardoso won the two heaviest divisions and were due to meet in the final of the absolute division, but in a strange turn of events neither man arrived for their match and both were disqualified. Elisabeth Clay ended up being the only double champion this year, as she stormed to victory in both the women’s middleweight and absolute divisions.

Mikey Musumeci set to defend ONE title against Sambo champion

Mikey Musumeci may have become the very first submission grappling world champion over at ONE Championship, but he still has yet to defend the promotion’s flyweight title. All that is due to change in 2023 as Musumeci had now had his first title-defence booked for January 13th. He has also been given exactly what he asked for he won the belt, as he called out any sambo world champions in his weightclass.

Musumeci will be facing Sayan Khertek at ONE on Prime Video 6, a two-time Sambo world champion. Khertek first reached the highest level of his sport back in 2017, and won his second Sambo world title earlier this year. This also serves as the latest entry in the quickly-developing rivalry between Sambo and BJJ that ONE Championship seems determined to promote in their submission grappling divisions.

