UFC Vegas 66 video: Jared Cannonier takes split over Sean Strickland in headliner

The final UFC event of 2022 ended in a split decision as Jared Cannonier defeated Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66 on Saturday.

Cannonier and Strickland exchanged a few punches and kicks in the first round. There was nothing significant, but there was a brief moment when ‘Tarzan’ caught a leg kick from the ‘Killa Gorilla’ and sat him down on the canvas. When Cannonier returned to his feet, Strickland stuck to him like glue up against the cage and peppered him with punches until he separated. The second, third and fourth rounds were busier, as Cannonier upped the aggression and Strickland dodged and returned fire with some nice counters.

In the fifth and final round, both men went for the finish! Cannonier moved forward and pressured Strickland, who was sporting a bloody nose, but still throwing heavy punches. This one was back-and-forth throughout five minutes. In the end, Jared Cannonier was declared the winner by split decision.

Check out the play-by-play by our own Dayne Fox of the fifth round between Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland:

Round 5 Strickland pawing with the jab. Cannonier rushes, but Strickland dodges again. Cannonier looking for straight punches. Strickland counters, briefly stumbling Cannonier. Cannonier looking for hooks again, but not coming anywhere close to landing. Strickland lands peppering shots. Cannonier lands a big one, but Strickland isn’t phased. Big right counter from Strickland, followed by a sound combo from Cannonier. Cannonier whiffs and Strickland counters with a big combo. Cannonier lands a heavy shot and Strickland’s nose is bleeding. Cannonier whiffs on a spinning back fist. Strickland backing Cannonier off with several one-twos. Strickland is finding his groove. Cannonier lands a big right, follows with a big combo. Strickalnd fires back with a combo and several kicks. Another close round. Strickland 10-9.

Jared Cannonier def. Sean Strickland by split decision (49-46, 46-49, 49-46)

