UFC Vegas 66: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland results and post-fight analysis

Coming off a week that saw UFC 282 end in all sorts of controversy, UFC Vegas 66 kept up the tradition with a controversial main event. The difference is, pretty much everyone will admit there isn’t a strong consensus one way or the other for Jared Cannonier or Sean Strickland to be the one getting their hand raised. Strickland landed more volume and may have landed the cleaner shots. On the flip side, Cannonier was landing with power. In the end it was Cannonier who got his hand raised in a split decision, but even those who favored Strickland on their personal scorecards — as I did — will admit it could have gone either way.

Cannonier’s win keeps him in title talks, even as it seems the UFC will book a rematch between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. At the very least it keeps Cannonier as the likely candidate to fill in if an injury occurs given we don’t know the outcome of Robert Whittaker-Paulo Costa. For Strickland, the loss shouldn’t hurt given the controversial nature, but it does ensure he’ll be out of the title picture for at least a year. At 31, he has the time to get back into the fray.

As for the rest of the card....

Main Card

Arman Tsarukyan is a scary dude. There wasn’t a moment where he didn’t appear to be in control against Damir Ismagulov, a man who was on a 19-fight win streak. Tsarukyan called for a top five opponent and I can’t say he doesn’t deserve that opportunity. This performance solidifies the idea that a wide swath of the MMA world is very interested in seeing him rematch Islam Makhachev.

Given the long stretches of the fight that were extremely tentative, I’m not sure Amir Albazi did anything to fast track himself into a flyweight title shot. Regardless, he secured a highlight reel win against an opponent he was supposed to easily dispose of. If it doesn’t help, it sure as hell doesn’t hurt. What he really needs is a win over a quality opponent. Hopefully, Albazi can get that opportunity in his next contest.

Given how many times he has crapped the bed, Alex Caceres makes it real easy for us to forget how good he can be. He provided the biggest reminder in his career, putting Julian Erosa to sleep with a head kick. While Erosa is going to lose that way sometimes, Caceres has never delivered that type of win. He may get another crack at a ranked opponent with that win.

Drew Dober and Bobby Green lived up to the lofty expectations set for them. Green outlanded Dober throughout the entirety of the contest, but Dober didn’t back down in the least. He stayed in Green’s face until he landed a left hook to put Green to sleep. Dober’s stock shoots up while Green’s shouldn’t be hurt in the least. He was winning until he wasn’t. Sometimes, you just get caught.

Good win for Michal Oleksiejczuk over Cody Brundage, but not a lot learned from either competitor. Oleksiejczuk hits hard and Brundage tends to be undisciplined. Brundage had the right idea in wrestling with Oleksiejczuk, but was a bit too frenetic in his approach and gave up the dominant position.

Prelims