‘Wild scoring’ - Pros react to Cannonier’s split decision win over Strickland at UFC Vegas 66

In a close fight, Jared Cannonier managed to convince most judges after five rounds at UFC Vegas 66’s main event. By way of split decision, the ‘Killa Gorilla’ defeated Sean Strickland and recovered from his loss to Israel Adesanya in his last outing. On Twitter, professional fighters reacted to the match and to its conclusion.

Cannonier just missing #ufc — Bill Algeo (@ElSenorPerfecto) December 18, 2022

Close round, i edge round 1 to strickland #ufc — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 18, 2022

Wow POWER Vs PRECISION who will take it? @ufc #UFCVegas66 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 18, 2022

Jared needs to keep kicking the legs — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 18, 2022

I’m gonna give middleweight a go at some point 100%. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 18, 2022

Jared needs longer combos Seans dictating the distance — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 18, 2022

That’s a hard one to judge ‍♂️ — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) December 18, 2022

Good fight by both I got Cannonier but I could see judges going either way. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 18, 2022

It’d be wild if the final ufc fight of the year ended in a draw. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) December 18, 2022

Solid fight . Crazy score cards ! #UFCVegas66 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 18, 2022

Wild scoring, but makes sense. Nice fight. #UFCVegas66 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 18, 2022

Sean should’ve listened to his coaches that middle kick was there a lot — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 18, 2022

Strickland is pissed, but he should’ve showed more urgency. 49-46 going opposite ways, weird cards again. @VerdictMMA what you got? — Funky (@Benaskren) December 18, 2022

Crazy score cards ‍♂️ — Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues (@gregory_mma) December 18, 2022

I'm happy to see Cannonier win,

But that fight was terrible to watch.



A bunch of touch butt. — Jon Fitch ‍☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) December 18, 2022