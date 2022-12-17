 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Wild scoring’ - Pros react to Cannonier’s split decision win over Strickland at UFC Vegas 66

Jared Cannonier defeated Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier v Strickland Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In a close fight, Jared Cannonier managed to convince most judges after five rounds at UFC Vegas 66’s main event. By way of split decision, the ‘Killa Gorilla’ defeated Sean Strickland and recovered from his loss to Israel Adesanya in his last outing. On Twitter, professional fighters reacted to the match and to its conclusion.

