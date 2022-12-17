‘Wasn’t even close’ - Twitter reacts to Khalidov’s finish of Pudzianowski at KSW 77

Mamed Khalidov made quick work of Mariusz Pundzianowski at KSW 77. In a heavyweight fight, the Pole took down his opponent and made the ‘Dominator’ tap to strikes in the first round of the night’s main event. On Twitter, pundits were impressed by the finish.
Khalidov throwing Pudzian is absolutely insane. Love it.— Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) December 17, 2022
Holy fuck what a takedown by Khalidov. He tossed Pudz— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 17, 2022
Wow. #KSW77— Jay Pettry (@jaypettry) December 17, 2022
Mamed Khalidov makes Mariusz Pudzianowski tap to strikes! #KSW77— Fight Network (@fightnet) December 17, 2022
Mamed Khalidov finishes Mariusz Pudzianowski in the first round.— Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) December 17, 2022
Goddard gave Pudz every opportunity, but in the end he tapped to strikes.
A swift ending to what was an electric billing.
Wasn't even close. #KSW77
Pudzian taps to strikes! Khalidov absolutely ran through him. Finished the fight on the back of the giant. #KSW77— Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) December 17, 2022
Mamed Khalidov retires...— Andy Stevenson (@andyste123) December 17, 2022
...from the heavyweight division. #KSW77 pic.twitter.com/oKTKjnCJH1
Loading comments...