Video: Who kicks harder between Bas Rutten and Alex Pereira?

Karate Combat 37 is going down tonight (December 17th) from the back lot of Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. UFC middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, was invited into the pit along with former UFC heavyweight champion, Bas Rutten, to measure the power of their leg kicks on the PowerKube.

Who kicks harder @AlexPereiraUFC or @BasRuttenMMA? Watch the vid to find out.#KC37 airs live on YouTube tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET. Check BE for live results and highlights.



Now the PowerKube was being a little finicky. If you don’t hit the target just right then it won’t accurately measure the strike. After trying from a few different angles of attack, Pereira found the sweet spot and managed to deliver a record breaking leg kick that registered a whopping score of 90987. After seeing this sort of power, it’s no wonder that Israel Adesanya had mobility issues in their MMA match at UFC 281. We all knew that Alex had power, but it has been officially measured.

Now, there’s no way that a 57-year-old Bas Rutten can come close to those numbers, right? Wrong! Bas proved that he still has it! The martial arts legend took several swings at the meter, with each kick looking just as technical as the next. Ultimately, Rutten posted up an impressive score of 88388, which isn’t too far off from the numbers that Pereira put up. I’m no math wiz, but I think that’s only a difference of 2559. He made be closer to 60 than he is 50, but Bas still kicks like a frickin’ mule!