UFC Vegas 66: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland live results, discussion, play by play

UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland goes down from the UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV.
The main event of this Fight Night will take place in the middleweight division, with Jared Cannonier looking to bounce back from his loss to then-champion Israel Adesanya by knocking off Sean Strickland, looking to recover from a loss of his own to the now-champion, Alex Pereira.
This is an ESPN+ show for it’s entirety, the preliminary fights beginning at 4pm ET/1PM PT and the main card kicking off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. For the areas outside of the United States, you can catch all the scheduled contests on UFC Fight Pass.
Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)
Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov
Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa
Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa
Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green
Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)
Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna
Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
Maheshate vs. Rafa Garcia
Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
David Dvorak vs. Manel Kape
Sergey Morozov def Journey Newson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)
