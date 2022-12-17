UFC Vegas 66: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main event) as UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland goes down from the UFC’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, NV.

The main event of this Fight Night will take place in the middleweight division, with Jared Cannonier looking to bounce back from his loss to then-champion Israel Adesanya by knocking off Sean Strickland, looking to recover from a loss of his own to the now-champion, Alex Pereira.

This is an ESPN+ show for it’s entirety, the preliminary fights beginning at 4pm ET/1PM PT and the main card kicking off at 7pm ET/4pm PT. For the areas outside of the United States, you can catch all the scheduled contests on UFC Fight Pass.

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa

Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green

Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna

Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Maheshate vs. Rafa Garcia

Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

David Dvorak vs. Manel Kape

Sergey Morozov def Journey Newson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)