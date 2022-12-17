Khaibib visits Morocco’s national team during Qatar World Cup

Khabib Nurmagomedov was among the notable athletes to visit Qatar during the 2022 World Cup.

The former UFC lightweight champion paid a visit to Morocco’s national football team in Doha ahead of the team’s third-place game against Croatia.

Nurmagomedov posted a picture showing him standing alongside the entire Moroccan national team at their hotel Thursday. The caption read “Good luck tomorrow Morocco.”

Though the Atlas Lions ended their tournament with two consecutive losses, they still made history as the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup. The team defeated the likes of Belgium, Spain, and Portugal. during their remarkable journey this month.

Among the team’s stars was Achraf Hakimi, who also took to social media to share photos of his meeting with the former UFC champion.

Nurmagomedov also shared several pictures on Instagram of two buildings in Qatar with images of himself and his father projected onto them. The pictures were done in honor of Nurmagomedov being one of the most famous Muslim athletes in the world.