Karate Combat 37: Daniels vs. Aghayev live stream, results, highlights

Karate Combat 37 is kicking off tonight (December 17th) live from the back lot of Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The event is scheduled to start at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT and will be streaming live and for free on the promotion’s YouTube channel (link at bottom of page).

The main event of the evening involves an interim welterweight title fight between two striking legends, Raymond Daniels and Rafael Aghayev. In the card’s co-main event, the bantamweight belt will be on the line when the current champion, Eoghan Chelmiah, collides with his challenger, Jesus Lopez.

Also competing tonight will be former GLORY Kickboxing champion and Bellator kickboxing/MMA fighter, Gabriel Varga. He will be facing off with Tommy Azouz in the lightweight division. Another name recognized from the MMA realm is former UFC welterweight, Sasha Palatnikov. He will be standing across from Rob Buxton for their middleweight matchup.

The entire Karate Combat 37 event can be seen below, live and for free on the company’s YouTube channel:

Main card:

Raymond Daniels vs. Rafael Aghayev: Interim Welterweight Title

Eoghan Chelmiah vs. Jesus Lopez: Bantamweight Title

Gabriel Varga vs. Tommy Azouz: Lightweight

Samuel Ericsson vs. Tarek Khelifi: Lightweight

Prelims:

Rob Buxton vs. Sasha Palatnikov: Middleweight

Andres Madera vs. Maciej Tercjak: Lightweight

Maximo Nunez vs. Gabriel Stankunas: Bantamweight

Gabo Diaz vs. Samy Ennkhaili: Lightweight