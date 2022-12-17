 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Jake Shields and Mike Jackson get into brawl at UFC PI; both men threaten lawsuits

A physical altercation recently broke out between MMA veteran Jake Shields and UFC welterweight Mike Jackson.

By Milan Ordoñez
MMA veteran Jake Shields and UFC welterweight Mike Jackson during a brawl at the UFC PI.
MMA veteran and former UFC title contender Jake Shields got into a brawl with welterweight fighter Mike Jackson at the UFC Performance Institute on Friday. Shields himself posted the video on his Twitter account, accusing Jackson of calling him a “Nazi.”

That should’ve ended there, but it didn’t. The two continued to bicker over Twitter, with Shields challenging “The Truth” to another go around, this time at the nearby Xtreme Couture.

Per MMA Fighting, the rift between the two has been going on for a while now, concerning various hotly-debated issues like race and politics. Both men have been outspoken about their respective beliefs on Twitter.

MMA Fighting also reports that both men are taking legal action against each other. It is not clear what Jackson’s charges against Shields are, but Shields is allegedly filing a defamation lawsuit.

The 43-year-old Shields (33-11-1, 1 NC) last fought in 2018 at PFL 10 against Ray Cooper III, and lost via first-round TKO. The 37-year-old Jackson (1-2, 1 NC), who is known for welcoming CM Punk into the UFC and MMA last fought at UFC Vegas 62 in October against Pete Rodriguez and lost via first-round knockout.

