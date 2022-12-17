Video: Jake Shields and Mike Jackson get into brawl at UFC PI; both men threaten lawsuits

MMA veteran and former UFC title contender Jake Shields got into a brawl with welterweight fighter Mike Jackson at the UFC Performance Institute on Friday. Shields himself posted the video on his Twitter account, accusing Jackson of calling him a “Nazi.”

Finally ran into the bitch Mike Jackson



He quickly discovered the difference between calling people Nazis In person vs on Twitter



This racist is lucky so many people were there to save his pathetic racist ass pic.twitter.com/90luT0YjfG — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 16, 2022

That should’ve ended there, but it didn’t. The two continued to bicker over Twitter, with Shields challenging “The Truth” to another go around, this time at the nearby Xtreme Couture.

The best part is when he’s begging for someone to help him — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 16, 2022

They dragged me off because he was begging for mercy — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 16, 2022

A nazi just did a thing. @jakeshieldsajj is such a vile thug. — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 16, 2022

Lol! Yet you are the one left bleeding. All of that white fragility got the best of you, nazi. https://t.co/jVn5icPHQM — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 16, 2022

I appreciate this thug for documenting his white fragility. Best way to hurt a nazi, hit those pockets. https://t.co/qwxaV3qPlB — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 16, 2022

You mean "XC", bozo? The white nationalism fucked your brain up. https://t.co/jqozZSd3WY — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 16, 2022

I bet you are at XC and not the PI. You were banned because you couldn't control the white fragility running through your nazi veins. You're nothing but a vile thug, yakub. https://t.co/dIgBPqHa7L — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) December 16, 2022

Per MMA Fighting, the rift between the two has been going on for a while now, concerning various hotly-debated issues like race and politics. Both men have been outspoken about their respective beliefs on Twitter.

MMA Fighting also reports that both men are taking legal action against each other. It is not clear what Jackson’s charges against Shields are, but Shields is allegedly filing a defamation lawsuit.

The 43-year-old Shields (33-11-1, 1 NC) last fought in 2018 at PFL 10 against Ray Cooper III, and lost via first-round TKO. The 37-year-old Jackson (1-2, 1 NC), who is known for welcoming CM Punk into the UFC and MMA last fought at UFC Vegas 62 in October against Pete Rodriguez and lost via first-round knockout.