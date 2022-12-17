UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland live results, highlights

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results and highlights as the UFC wraps up 2022 with UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland from the Apex in Sin City.
The headliner comes in the middleweight division, with contenders Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland looking to get back into the win column. The co-main will go down at 155 pounds, with Arman Tsarukyan facing off with Damir Ismagulov.
This card wiil be fully airing on ESPN+. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT. The six-fight main card is scheduled to kick off at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT and will stay on ESPN+. You can also catch the prelims on Fight Pass outside of the US.
Main Card
Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov
Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa
Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa
Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green
Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Preliminary Card
Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna
Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov
Maheshate vs. Rafa Garcia
Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
David Dvorak vs. Manel Kape
Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson
