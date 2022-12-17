UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland live results, highlights

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results and highlights as the UFC wraps up 2022 with UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland from the Apex in Sin City.

The headliner comes in the middleweight division, with contenders Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland looking to get back into the win column. The co-main will go down at 155 pounds, with Arman Tsarukyan facing off with Damir Ismagulov.

This card wiil be fully airing on ESPN+. The seven-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4:00pm ET/1:00pm PT. The six-fight main card is scheduled to kick off at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT and will stay on ESPN+. You can also catch the prelims on Fight Pass outside of the US.

Main Card

Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa

Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green

Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Preliminary Card

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna

Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov

Maheshate vs. Rafa Garcia

Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

David Dvorak vs. Manel Kape

Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson