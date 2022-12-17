UFC Vegas 66 betting odds: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland at even money

It’s fight day for UFC Vegas 66, which is taking flight from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Atop the main card sits a top-ranked middleweight tilt between the UFC’s #3 rated 185-pounder, Jared Cannonier, and the #7 rated, Sean Strickland. Let’s go check in on the betting odds for this one.

We’ve got a pick’em fight on our hands in the UFC Vegas 66 main event. The oddsmakers aren’t quite sure who will be taking this one, as both fighters are clocking in with moneylines of -110. A successful $100 bet at those odds will enjoy a total payout of $190.91.

The bookies also aren’t so sure about whether or not this main event will be lasting all 25-minutes, but are slightly leaning towards reaching the scorecards. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is positioned with the tiniest favored line of -120, with a -110 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision.’

The propositions regarding either fighter pulling off a finish come with some sizable plus lines. There’s ‘Cannonier wins inside distance’ posted up at +200, and then ‘Strickland wins inside distance’ listed a bit further out at +350.

The betting lines might say that Jared has the better shot at achieving a finish, but they are also saying that Sean has a better chance of pulling off a decision win. The exotic bet ‘Strickland wins by decision’ is trending at +180, while the ‘Cannonier wins by decision’ selection can be found around the +330 mark.

Check out the UFC Vegas 66 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

