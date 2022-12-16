Nevada Athletic Commission updates, news and opinions: UFC, MMA, boxing and more

The UFC’s home is in Nevada. So, that state has become the epicenter for all things MMA. Prior to the rise of the Octagon, Las Vegas was already known as one of the fight capitals of the world. Today, the biggest fights still largely happen in the desert and the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC), previously known as NSAC, is one of the most powerful players in the game.

With so many events happening under their jurisdiction the NAC has played host to innumerable issues and controversies involving the UFC and pro boxing.

Among the things discussed at NAC hearings are betting scandals, judging controversies, fight fixing allegations, performance enhancing drugs and fighter safety. The NAC has the power to suspend fighters, officials and entire promotions and often those bans are honoured across the US.

This story stream includes all the news coming out of the NAC, as well as editorials addressing the various controveries that come with it.