Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov’s ties to UFC, MMA and boxing

Stories that report and examine the connections between combat sports and the leader of Chechnya.

Ramzan Kadyrov, dictator of Chechnya in the north caucuses region of Russia, has been deeply involved in combat sports for decades. The warlord uses MMA and boxing, and those sports’ stars, to buff up his image as a strongman both at home and abroad.

Kadyrov has hosted numerous athletes over the years, including many UFC stars. Among the fighters to visit Kadyrov are former champions Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Chris Weidman, Henry Cejudo and Fabricio Werdum.

Kadyrov has also developed, through his Akhmat Fight Club gym and promotion, many talents who would make it to the UFC and whose success there advances Kadryov’s ultimate goals. Those fighters include Magomed Ankalaev, Abdul-Kerim Edilov, Albert Duraev, adlan Amagov, Zubairta Tukhugov, Ismail Naurdiev and Magomed Bibulatov.

At this time of writing Kadyrov is especially keen on Khamzat Chimaev, a fighter who migrated from Chechnya to Sweden as a teen. Since Chimaev found success in the UFC he has been hosted by Kadyrov on multiple occasions and has also been used in propaganda involving Kadyrov’s sons/heirs.

In this story stream you will find both our existing and new coverage of all things Kadryov, including news and features.

Much of the coverage is provided by Karim Zidan, who splits time between Bloody Elbow, The Guardian and The New York Times. Zidan is the foremost expert in both sportswashing in MMA and Kadyrov’s combat sports related activities. In 2017 Zidan was a featured guest on HBO’s Real Sports in an episode discussing Kadryov and the UFC.