James Krause, UFC betting controversy: All the news and fallout from the latest gambling scandal in combat sports

In November 2022 an investigation was launched into gambling activity surrounding Darrick Minner’s fight with Shaylilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC Vegas 64: Rodriguez vs. Lemos. Minner lost that fight by first round TKO, after it was clear he was suffering some form of leg injury.

The betting lines dramatically shifted days before the fight, with Minner’s odds of winning plummeting.

After the investigation was launched Minner was released from the UFC. Minner’s coach James Krause, who had been offering gambling advice online, was also suspended from the promotion along with all fighters who train under him at Glory MMA & Fitness.

The investigation prompted Ontario, the most populous Province in Canada to suspend all betting on UFC fights. Alberta followed suit, but later relented.

The investigation into the ‘suspicious betting activity’ is ongoing.

This storystream will track this story and all the fallout. It includes breaking news and editorials and the larger stories at play here.