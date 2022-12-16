Paulo Costa wants to make it clear that he hasn’t agreed to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC 284, claiming the fight contract is ‘non-existent’ and that the UFC is actively spreading ‘fake news’ by promoting the matchup on social media.

Costa’s frustrations come after the Brazilian revealed earlier this month that he had turned down a six-fight extension with the UFC, citing problems with fighter pay.

‘Borrachinha’ has refused to accept another fight until the UFC starts paying him more, meaning his reported fight with ‘The Reaper’ is effectively dead in the water.

But that hasn’t stopped the UFC from advertising the matchup online, with official posters circulating on social media.

Costa took issue with this, writing on Twitter: “I’m Asking UFC to show my signs in this non-existent contract lol. That’s pure fakenews.”

Costa last fought at UFC 278 where he defeated Luke Rockhold in a wildly entertaining Fight of the Night at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

UFC 284, which was expected to feature Whittaker vs. Costa on the main card, is scheduled to take place on Feb. 12, 2023, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.