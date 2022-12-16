Michael Chandler hopes to fight Conor McGregor in July 2023 after oddsmakers tipped him as the most likely candidate for the latter’s comeback fight.

‘Iron Mike’ has been vocal about fighting ‘The Notorious for the better part of the last two years, revealing to MMA Junkie that things are finally moving in the right direction for the proposed matchup.

He didn’t reveal whether official talks were underway but is hopeful the fight will come together by July, possibly in Las Vegas.

“People think it’s going to be the fastest-paced, craziest first round of all-time,” Chandler said of a possible fight with McGregor. “I definitely think it will be [Conor McGregor]. The way that Conor McGregor starts fights, the way I start fights – it’s a car crash in the middle of the Octagon.”

“Hopefully at T-Mobile Arena here in Vegas in July,” he added. “It’s going to be huge, it’s going to be awesome and I believe it’s going to happen. Things are moving in the right direction.”

McGregor is still rehabilitating his broken leg but is expected to return to competition after re-entering USADA’s pool and completing six months of mandatory drug testing. He was recently removed from the UFC rankings due to inactivity, having been sidelined for the entire year.

Chandler last fought at UFC 281 where Dustin Poirier submitted him in the third round of their Fight of the Night with a rear-naked choke. He is currently #5 in the UFC lightweight rankings, considered by many to be one of the most exciting fighters in the division.