UFC Vegas 66 suffers fight cancellation after accidental fall, concussion

UFC Vegas 66 is going down this Saturday (December 17th) from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada — and although the middleweight main event between Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier is still on, the card suffered a 185-pound loss on the prelims.

The 7-3 Deron Winn has been removed from his scheduled bout with the 9-3 Julian Marquez due to some pretty serious health concerns. Winn took to Twitter to talk about the tumble he took at the UFC’s PI. He said he fainted and hit his head and neck as he fell down some steps. The AKA product also stated that he was then rushed to the hospital to get checked out.

“Hey all- yesterday at the UFC PI, I fainted and had a freak accident. I fell down the stairs hit my head and neck pretty hard. sustained a mild concussion. They rushed me to the hospital and ran a bunch of tests on me. The majority of the tests came back normal so I’m thankful for that.”

Winn went on to disclose that because he suffered a concussion, the UFC decided to pull him from the UFC Vegas 66 card. He expressed how heartbroken he is, he apologized to his opponent, and also disclosed his desire to get booked again soon.

“Since I suffered the concussion the ufc and medical has decided to pull me from my fight this weekend. Iam devastated. I have put so much work in these last couple months. I hope to rebook soon. Sorry to my opponent and sorry to all have invested into me this camp. I’m heartbroken. Love all.”

Winn is currently 2-3 under the UFC banner, and is looking to rebound after suffering a brutal TKO loss to Phil Hawes back in June of this year. Being a 5’6” middleweight is an uphill battle as is, and throwing in these new health concerns will only hinder his fighting career. Deron said that the majority of the tests ran on him came back ‘normal,’ but that might also mean that some of the tests that came back were abnormal. This really does sound like a pretty scary situation, but hopefully Winn gets a clean bill of health soon.