UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland weigh-in live stream

The UFC’s final show of the year is just a day away. The promotion’s year-end show is not exactly a tentpole event, filled—instead—with mostly talent still looking to make a name for themselves in the Octagon.

The main event does include a former title challenger, though. Jared Cannonier, who dropped a decision to then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 276, is facing off with Sean Strickland, who lost to new champ Alex Pereira at the same event.

The co-main are lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov. Also on the main card we have a quartet of tough vets, with Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa and Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green.

The prelims are headlined by strawweight prospects Cheyanne Vlismas and Cory McKenna. Also on the prelims are Jake Matthews vs. Mat Semelsberger (why, I don’t know) and Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramnonov.

But before we get these fights we’ve got our last UFC weigh-in of the year! Keep it locked on this post for any of the drama that might ensue.

The weigh-ins start at 12 p.m. ET and run for two hours. You can watch it below with video via Ag. Fight.

Main card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov

Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Prelim card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

Strawweight: Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramnonov

Lightweight: Maheshate vs. Rafa Garcia

Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Flyweight: David Dvorak vs. Manel Kape

Bantamweight: Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson