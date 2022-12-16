UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland weigh-in live stream

The UFC’s final show of the year is just a day away. The promotion’s year-end show is not exactly a tentpole event, filled—instead—with mostly talent still looking to make a name for themselves in the Octagon.
The main event does include a former title challenger, though. Jared Cannonier, who dropped a decision to then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 276, is facing off with Sean Strickland, who lost to new champ Alex Pereira at the same event.
The co-main are lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov. Also on the main card we have a quartet of tough vets, with Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa and Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green.
The prelims are headlined by strawweight prospects Cheyanne Vlismas and Cory McKenna. Also on the prelims are Jake Matthews vs. Mat Semelsberger (why, I don’t know) and Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramnonov.
But before we get these fights we’ve got our last UFC weigh-in of the year! Keep it locked on this post for any of the drama that might ensue.
The weigh-ins start at 12 p.m. ET and run for two hours. You can watch it below with video via Ag. Fight.
Main card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+):
Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland
Lightweight: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov
Flyweight: Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa
Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa
Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green
Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Prelim card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+):
Strawweight: Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna
Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs. Matt Semelsberger
Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramnonov
Lightweight: Maheshate vs. Rafa Garcia
Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
Flyweight: David Dvorak vs. Manel Kape
Bantamweight: Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson
