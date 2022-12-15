UFC fighter rankings: Conor McGregor finally falls out, Du Plessis rises at middleweight

It’s been a very, very long time since the official UFC rankings didn’t include the promotion’s most bankable star, Conor McGregor. Despite winning exactly one fight in the last six years, which was at welterweight, for whatever reason McGregor remained a fixture of the 155-pound (and sometimes the 170-pound) rankings.

That era is over.

In this week’s update, McGregor fell from his 14 spot at lightweight to not being ranked at all. It should be noted that he is still eligible to be ranked and is in the list of options for rankers, but the panelists chose not to include them.

Good riddance.

In other news UFC 282 was not a very good PPV to start with, and a draw in a title fight main event certainly didn’t help. One person who did come out of 282 looking very good was Dricus Du Plessis, who cracked the top ten at middleweight with a big win over Darren Till. Ilya Topuria also got a boost.

Here’s a look at all the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - No changes.

Heavyweight - Shamil Abdurakhimov and Blagoy Ivanov flip-flopped the 14 and 15 spots again.

Light Heavyweight - Even though Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz went to a draw in the UFC 282 headliners, most people seemed to think Ankalaev deserved the nod. So did the rankers, who pushed him up to number three, bumping Polish Power to four.

Middleweight - DDP is up four to ten. Nassourdine Imamov rises one to 12. Kelvin Gastelum drops one to 13. Chris Curtis goes up one to 14. And Till tumbles five spots to 15.

Welterweight - Li Jingliang re-enters at 15.

Lightweight - Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael dos Anjos trade the seven and eight spots. Grant Dawson enters at 14. Bye Conor. Not a Pimblett in sight either.

Featherweight - Ilya Topuria gets a nice bump up the list with his submission win over Bryce Mitchell. He’s up five spots to nine. Thug Nasty falls two to 11. Soduq Yusuff, Dan Ige, and Edson Barboza all fall one each to 12 through 14 respectively.

Bantamweight - Petr Yan is back up one to the two spot, with Mareb Dvalishvili dropping to three. With T.J. Dillashaw retiring, the nine guys below him all moved up a spot to five through 14. Said Nurmagomedov enters at 15.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - Manon Fiorot jumps up a spot to 13, moving Katlyn Chookagian down to 14.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.