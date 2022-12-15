UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3: Gordon Ryan vs. Nick Rodriguez: Live results, highlights, start time, full card

Tonight’s UFC Fight Pass event is being taken over by the grappling elite.

Kicking off at 9pm EST in the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, The eight-man absolute tournament features recent No Gi Worlds standouts like Oliver Taza and Fight Pass mainstays like Mason Fowler competing for a $25,000 grand prize.

Buffeting the event are two superfights featuring both UFC and BJJ legends. ADCC Champ Gordon Ryan takes on late-replacement and former friend Nicky Rodriguez in the heavyweight main event. Rodriguez, who’s absolute roster spot now belongs to Luke Griffith, replaces Vinny Magalhães due to as of yet unknown medical issues. The announcement was made earlier today in a video on the UFC Fight Pass Instagram page.

“Unfortunately Vinny is out due to some medical issues,” Ryan said in the video. “Hopefully he heals up. The replacement for him will be Nicky Rod versus myself in the headliner. That’s tomorrow night only on UFC Fight Pass at the Fight Pass Invitational.”

The second superfight suffered no such shake-ups, as former UFC champion Miesha Tate takes on BJJ powerhouse Bea Mesquita. The women’s MMA pioneer last fought in July, and hopes to test her submission skills against the 2017 ADCC champion and IBJJF hall of famer.

The event can be watched exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

Absolute Tournament

Round 1

Haisam Rida vs. Patrick Gaudio

Mason Fowler vs. Pat Shahgholi

Richie Martinez vs. Oliver Taza

Luke Griffith vs. Andy Varela

Round 2

TBA vs. TBA

TBA vs. TBA

Final

TBA vs. TBA

Superfights

Women’s Featherweight

Miesha Tate vs. Bea Mesquita

Men’s Heavyweight

Gordon Ryan vs. Nick Rodriguez