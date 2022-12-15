Drew Dober thinks the UFC is protecting their new ‘cash cow’ Paddy Pimblett from difficult fights.

Pimblett failed to live up to expectations in his most recent outing against Jared Gordon at UFC 282, with most pundits scoring the bout in favor of Gordon despite Pimblett winning the fight.

Dober thinks Dana White knows Pimblett won’t live up to the hype, which is why the UFC president is giving him easy fights, with two of Paddy’s previous opponents (Luigi Vendramini & Rodrigo Vargas) already being cut from the promotion.

“No. The UFC will not let me fight him,” Dober said of Pimblett during Wednesday’s UFC Vegas 66 media day (h/t Sportskeeda). “Like, let’s be honest. We watched his last fight and we know what I’m capable of. That would be a fun one and I just want to fight in London at that O2 Arena, so if Paddy says yes, I’m all for it. But we all know that we got Dana, and the UFC won’t let that happen.”

Dober returns to action this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 216, taking on Bobby Green at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas.