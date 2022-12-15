UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping thinks Conor McGregor is just one win away from a title shot.

‘The Notorious’ is currently rehabilitating a leg injury but is expected to return to competition within the next six months, possibly at welterweight.

But many pundits think McGregor is better suited at lightweight, with oddsmakers opening the Irishman as a -155 favorite in a potential 155-pound matchup with +135 underdog Michael Chandler.

If that fight got made, and McGregor won via KO, Bisping thinks his next matchup would be for the lightweight championship, no questions asked.

“Conor’s got all the money in the world, but he wants that [title], so you’ve got to respect that about him,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel (h/t Harry Kettle). “And coming back against Michael Chandler, if he gets the job done, well, it wouldn’t be crazy to think about a title fight next. It really wouldn’t. Chandler is still one of the top dogs. If he beats him, if he connects, if he gets a knockout, my God – he’s in a title fight next.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since last July when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264. He was recently removed from the UFC rankings, presumably due to inactivity, having not won a fight since January 2020.