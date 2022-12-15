UFC Odds: Paddy Pimblett opens up as betting favorite in possible Jared Gordon rematch

Paddy Pimblett won a controversial unanimous decision over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 this past weekend. Outside of the judges from that night, you’d be hard pressed to find a scorecard that actually had it for “The Baddy.” Will there be an instant rematch between Paddy and Jared? Probably not, but we’ve got betting odds just in case.

Heading into their first fight, Pimblett was a sizable -250 betting favorite to Gordon’s underdog tag of +210. The oddsmakers still have Paddy favored in a possible rematch with Jared, but this time the line is much tighter.

Pimblett is being offered up with a -140 moneyline, with a $100 bet possibly returning a total payout of $171.43. As for Gordon, his betting line has opened up with a small underdog position of +120, with a successful $100 wager enjoying a complete return of $220.

If they are to scrap it out again, then hopefully it’ll be Jared vs. Paddy, and not Jared vs. Paddy AND the judges.

Check out the betting odds for Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon 2, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

