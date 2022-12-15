‘I’m a prostitute’ - Sean Strickland draws parallels between UFC fighters and porn stars

Thanks to his colorful persona, Sean Strickland has been drawing headlines while also getting himself in higher-profile fights. This weekend, he will headline UFC Vegas 66 against Jared Cannonier. It will be the organization’s final event for 2022.

As per usual, “Tarzan” was in rare form during his pre-fight media scrum on Wednesday. Among his many interesting takes is the parallelism he drew between his chosen career and those in the adult film industry.

“Porn stars. What’s the difference?” he asked the media.

“We f—ng diet, we get really f—ng skinny. A couple of us get abs. We wear these tight little outfits, little f—ng spandex, with our little cock bulge and our cup. And we go out there, we take our f—ng clothes off, and fight in front of thousands of people.

“Then these people are like, ‘yeah, f—ng punch him in the face! Take him down! F—ng dry hump him! Twist his dick!’”

The conversation began after a reporter asked Strickland about a response he gave to MMA veteran Josh Thomson, who was discussing how fighters are treated in the UFC.

Sean Strickland reacts to Josh Thomson’s recent criticism of Dana White: ‘We are prostitutes lmao.” pic.twitter.com/98qEUw0lTZ — Chris De Santiago (@chris_dsantiago) December 13, 2022

“I didn’t know that in the business of ‘Hey, I’m gonna take human beings and make them fight for money,’ if giving a f—k about them was part of the job title,” he said, explaining his response.

“Like, if I’m the CEO of the UFC, and I’ll be like, ‘Hey, what big, scary motherf—rs can we pick to fight each other?’ And afterward, I’m like, ‘But you know, man, I hope they’re having a good Christmas. I hope life is good for them…’

“No, we’re f—ng cattle.”

Strickland eventually clarified that he does enjoy what he does for a living. But he also prides himself on having a better grip on reality.

“I love my job, but I’m not gonna go looking in a f—ng mirror and think I’m like some f—ng… I’m Lebron James. I’m not.

“I’m a f—ng prostitute. I take my f—ng clothes off, Dana says go fight that guy. I’m like, ‘alright, Dana. How much?’ And he gives me a number, and I’m like, ‘F—k it, let’s go, Dana! I’ll fight that motherf—r!’

“I’m not disillusioned with what I am.”

As for his opponent, Strickland also had something to say.

“‘Killa Gorilla,’ you know? F—ng scary name. How nice would it be if his nickname was Curious George? Oh f—k yeah! That would be nice.

“You got the Killa Gorilla. Let’s f—ng go. He sounds like a scary motherf—r, dude. Sounds like I don’t want to share a cell with that guy.”

UFC Vegas 66 happens on Saturday, December 17, at the APEX.