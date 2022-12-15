UFC Vegas 66: Cannonier vs. Strickland preview - Kape looking to cap Dvorak

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise the final UFC card of the year is strong. The UFC is going to go on hiatus for several weeks and they typically want to end the year strong. Hell, even though it’s a Fight Night, it isn’t shocking it’s a strong card... until you realize it’s a Fight Night that’s taking place at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The UFC has been loading up the Fight Night’s that go before a live audience, but their weakest events have been saved behind their private doors. Hell, even the prelims have a couple of fights that I’d be happy to see on a PPV main card. I don’t always recommend catching the UFC cards from top to bottom, but to ensure you don’t miss Manel Kape and David Drovak, plan on watching the whole damn thing.

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov, Bantamweight

If one were to believe MMA was representative of the real world, you’d think the name Nurmagomedov was Russia’s version of Smith given the number of fighters with that name that are making a notable impact. Said isn’t the worst of the Nurmagomedov’s, but he does appear to be the most overlooked of them. Perhaps that has to do with him not fighting like a traditional Nurmagomedov....

Whereas Khabib, Umar, and Usman are all known for their wrestling-based smashmouth approach, Said employs more of a finesse style. Not that he can’t wrestle, but Said has chosen to use those abilities to keep the fight standing. That ability will be put to the test by Kakhramonov, who fights more like Said’s namesakes.

Kakhramonov isn’t necessarily a special athlete. Not that he’s devoid of athleticism, but in a division swimming with impressive athletic talents, he doesn’t jump off the page. What does jump off the page is the sheer doggedness and physicality he displays. In his last contest, Kakhramonov manhandled Ronnie Lawrence in a manner that Lawrence was used to delivering to his opponents. Kakhramonov sent a message loud and clear to the rest of the division: don’t let the native of Uzbekistan get his mitts on them or they will regret it.

Kakhramonov has shown in some of his other contests that he’s perfectly happy to stand and trade. He is on the wild side with his punches, but he throws with power and has more room for leeway than most given opponents tend to be more preoccupied with his takedown attempts. If Kakhramonov can utilize the threat of his takedowns to keep Nurmagomedov off balance, perhaps he can land some heavy artillery. Otherwise, there’s a good chance he’ll be eating a spinning attack of some sort to the face....

Nurmagomedov doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his jab. All everyone wants to look at is his vast array of spinning attacks that tend to land with ridiculous levels of accuracy. However, everything revolves around his jab as he uses it to keep his opponents honest and right where he wants them to be to land the kill shot. Should he be taken down, Nurmagomedov has a solid grappling pedigree. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been seen in the UFC the same way it was on the regional scene. For instance, Nurmagomedov was controlled for lengthy stretches by Douglas Silva de Andrade, not exactly a fighter noted for his ground game.

Nurmagomedov picked up a hard-fought win over de Andrade, but it also served as a bit of a warning in how he performs against physically strong opponents. I can see Nurmagomedov hitting Kakhramonov with something powerful given all the holes in Kakhramonov’s striking defense. But I also see Kakhramonov doing what he needs to do to close the gap and get Nurmagomedov to the mat. Even if Nurmagomedov finds his way back to his feet, Kakhramonov isn’t going to give him room to breathe. I like Kakhramonov to score the upset. Kakhramonov via decision

David Dvorak vs. Manel Kape, Flyweight

Kape is everything the UFC wants out of a flyweight champion. He possesses major KO power, a solid chin, and a brash personality. Due to a combination of carelessness and bad luck, we haven’t seen Kape in a year, making it difficult for him to climb the flyweight ladder. The UFC would love to see Kape fighting for the title as soon as possible, so don’t be surprised if he ends up in a title eliminator if he can get past Dvorak.

Kape has developed his power in a way that goes against the nature of the flyweight division, having secured a win via decision only once in his career. He does have some submission ability, but it’s his power that has been most prominently on display, his last five victories coming via strikes. He isn’t the most technical striker, but he has a lightning quick burst and a dynamic attack, making it so his KO’s consistently come out of nowhere.

If Kape can KO Dvorak, he’ll be the first to successfully do that. The Czech native’s lone non-decision loss was due to a cut ten years ago. While there’s no denying Dvorak’s toughness and durability have contributed to his success, he isn’t completely reliable on it. Dvorak is one of the more technical strikers in the division. With a longer reach, Dvorak does a fantastic job of keeping his opponents on the outside with a jab. He may only have a fraction of the power of Kape, but Dvorak knows how to rack up the volume and his countering nature means he tends to catch opponents coming in.

The key for Dvorak will be to drag the fight out. Kape tends to fade and lose power the deeper a fight goes. If Dvorak can score some early takedowns and tire out Kape with grappling, he can score the upset. Dvorak does appear to be the better grappler, but I don’t trust his ability to get Kape to the mat. I wouldn’t be shocked if Dvorak is able to outpoint Kape on the feet either, but I wouldn’t be counting on it. Kape is the far superior athlete. As such, he’s more likely to accomplish what he’s looking to accomplish. Kape via TKO of RD2