The final UFC fight card of the year is shaping up to be a really fun one. The main event features a showdown between top-ranked middleweights Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland, with a fantastic lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Damir Ismagulov in the co-main. Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green & Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa help round out a main card that should be all action all the way through.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 66 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland — At 3:40, Odds 22:11, Picks, Zane: Cannonier, Connor: Strickland

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Damir Ismagulov — At 22:27, Odds 37:41, Picks, Both: Ismagulov

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa — At 39:21, Odds 50:04, Picks, Both: Albazi

Alex Caceres vs. Julian Erosa — At 50:38, Odds 1:01:06, Picks, Both: Erosa

Drew Dober vs. Bobby Green — At 1:03:13, Odds 1:13:33, Picks, Both: Dober

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Cody Brundage — At 1:13:46, Odds 1:19:54, Picks, Both: Oleksiejczuk

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Cheyanne Vlismas vs. Cory McKenna — At 0:49, Odds 13:58, Picks, Both: Vlismas

Jake Matthews vs. Matthew Semelsberger — At 14:38, Odds 26:54, Picks, Both: Matthews

Julian Marquez vs. Deron Winn — At 27:21, Odds 39:59, Picks, Both: Marquez

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov — At 40:15, Odds 50:48, Picks, Zane: Nurmagomedov, Connor: Kakhramonov

Rafa Garcia vs. Hayisaer Maheshate — At 51:05, Odds 1:01:04, Picks, Zane: Maheshate, Connor: Garcia

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Bryan Battle — At 1:01:25, Odds 1:06:53, Picks, Both: Fakhretdinov

Manel Kape vs. David Dvořák — At 1:08:07, Odds 1:15:25, Picks, Both: Kape

Sergey Morozov vs. Journey Newson — At 1:15:40, Odds 1:20:14, Picks, Both: Morozov

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

For our last event, UFC 282 ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ : Zane picked 8/10 for 80% and Connor picked 7/10 for 70%. (They skipped picking the Shahbazyan-Lungiambula bout, da Silva-Salvador was cancelled, as well as OSP-Trócoli, and the main event was a Split Draw – leaving the title vacant – which is why the stats only include 10 bouts for UFC 282.)

Zane picked 8/10 for 80% and Connor picked 7/10 for 70%. (They skipped picking the Shahbazyan-Lungiambula bout, da Silva-Salvador was cancelled, as well as OSP-Trócoli, and the main event was a Split Draw – leaving the title vacant – which is why the stats only include 10 bouts for UFC 282.) Overall stats from UFC Fight Island 1 in July, 2020, through UFC 282 in Dec, 2022: Zane is now at 792/1229 for 64.45% and Connor is now at 747/1229 for 60.78%

in July, 2020, through in Dec, 2022: Zane is now at 792/1229 for 64.45% and Connor is now at 747/1229 for 60.78% Jan-Present 2022: Zane is at 322/492 for 65.45% and Connor is at 305/492 for 62.00%

Jan-Dec 2021: Zane went 305/493 for 65% and Connor went 285/493 for 59%

July-Dec 2020: Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%

