James Krause and Darrick Minner suspensions extended; more details on investigation

On Wednesday, the Nevada State Athletic Commission extended the temporary suspensions of former UFC fighter Darrick Minner and his coach, James Krause.

During the December meeting of the NSAC, Deputy Attorney General Joel Becker said that Minner’s initial suspension was for, “failing to inform (the commission) of an injury in connection with his November 5, 2022 bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada against Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, which Nuerdanbieke won by first-round TKO.

“Respondent submitted a medical questionnaire dated November 1, 2022, confirmed that it was true and accurate to a representative of the commission. It is alleged that the respondent knew or should have known that there was a substantial injury that required medical attention and been reported to the commission. “Further, there are ongoing investigations related to that November 5 bout that have yet to be concluded and may bring to light further violations.”

Becker continued to say that the initial suspension of Minner at the November NSAC meeting was due to the above and that the NSAC would be prepared to go forward with a disciplinary hearing at the next NSAC meeting or upon completion of the investigations.

The commission then voted to extend Minner’s temporary suspension.

The next item on the NSAC agenda was Minner’s coach at that fight, James Krause.

Becker said Krause’s initial temporary suspension was for “failure to inform of injury” ahead of the bout between Minner and Nuerdanbieke. Krause was in Minner’s corner for that fight.

Becker continued:

“Respondent allegedly allowed Mr. Minner to submit a medical questionnaire dated November 1, 2022 and confirmed the statement was true and accurate to a representative of the commission on November 4, 2022. It is alleged that respondent knew of or should have known of a substantial injury that required medical attention sustained by Mr. Minner and either allowed or encouraged Mr. Minner to fail to report the injury. “Further, there are ongoing investigations stemming from and related to that November 5 bout that have yet to be concluded and may bring to light further violations.”

Becker continued to say that the NSAC suspended Krause’s license on November 8 and requested a continuation of that suspension pending resolution of the disciplinary actions.

The NSAC plans to go forward with Krause’s disciplinary hearing at the next commission meeting or when the investigations are completed.

The commission then voted to extend Krause’s temporary suspension.

In the hours leading up to the UFC Vegas 64 fight between Minner and Nuerdanbieke moved from a -220 favorite to -420. U.S. Integrity, a company that investigates betting irregularities, noticed the suspicious activity and notified sportsbooks. The organization also noted increased bets for Nuerdanbieke to win via first-round knockout and for the bout to last fewer than 2.5 rounds.

The bets that came in on Nuerdanbieke, who had zero previous finishes with the UFC, cashed when Nuerdanbieke capitalized on a preexisting injury to Minner’s leg and scored a knockout win just one minute and seven seconds into the first round.

Along with U.S. Integrity, the UFC is conducting its own investigation into the fight via its betting integrity partner Don Best Sports.

Until recently, Krause ran a Discord channel and YouTube page that provided betting advice on MMA fights.

The UFC has advised all fighters who trained with Krause at his Glory MMA gym would not be allowed to participate in any UFC events during the investigation.