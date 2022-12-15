Former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt returns at UFC 285 vs Julio Arce

Cody Garbrandt is ready to return to the Octagon next year.

Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland reports that ‘No Love’ and Julio Arce are confirmed for UFC 285, the upcoming pay-per-view scheduled for March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Both fighters have confirmed the report on their social media accounts.

Garbrandt is 1-5 in his past six appearances. The former UFC bantamweight champion lost three consecutive fights to T.J. Dillashaw (twice) and Pedro Munhoz, but snapped his skid against Raphael Assunção. That KO was the final time Garbrandt recorded a win, as he lost a unanimous decision to Rob Font in his next UFC appearance.

From there, Garbrandt would announce a move from bantamweight to flyweight, a division he was welcomed to by Kai Kara-France at UFC 269 a year ago. He was finished by first-round TKO, which ended his stint in the division. The Xtreme Couture product was then booked against Rani Yahya, who withdrew from their fights at UFC Vegas 58 and UFC Vegas 61, respectively.

Arce has alternated between wins and losses, going 2-2 since his return to bantamweight. The 33-year-old recently suffered a unanimous decision loss to Montel Jackson at UFC 281 this past November.

With the addition of Garbrandt vs. Arce, UFC 285 now has four confirmed fights. The line-up is as follows:

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Viviane Araújo vs. Amanda Ribas

Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for more updates to UFC 285 as they become available in the coming weeks.