Video: Joe Rogan rolls eyes as Buffer reads Pimblett vs. Gordon scorecards at UFC 282

As wild as it is to say, the major topic of discussion coming out of UFC 282 was not the fact that the UFC failed to crown a light heavyweight champion, as planned. Or even that they ditched both Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev as title contenders after they fought to a split draw in the PPV’s main event.

Instead, the story that has captured fans, pundits, and headlines had everything to do with an un-ranked lightweight bout that served as the night’s co-main event. There, rising star attraction Paddy Pimblett fought Jared Gorden to a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges giving the ‘Baddy’ two rounds to Gordon’s one. A tally that put them square in the minority among viewers, who seemingly were near-unanimous in their belief that ‘Flash’ Gordon should have gotten the nod.

Even the UFC broadcast team was surprised by the result. Well... maybe surprised isn’t the right word. Joe Rogan was in the Octagon when the decision was read, and his face said it all.

For his part, Pimblett seems firm in the belief that he was the better man in the Octagon that night, telling media that “Fights get scored on damage now. I landed a lot more damage.”

That likely means he’ll be leaving Gordon in the rear view mirror, as the Liverpudlian looks for bigger, more notable bouts. In a post to his Twitter account, however, Gordon made the case for a rematch, writing that “With all the controversy with our fight, I’d love to run it back with you in London.”

Oddsmakers have Pimblett sitting at a -140 favorite line, in the unlikely event that he and Gordon fight again.